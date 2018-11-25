'Why are police ignoring daily terror attacks?'

MK Oren Hzan (Likud) on Sunday accused the Israel police of deliberately failing to report terrorist attacks in an appeal to Police Commissioner Ron Alsheich.

In his letter to Commissioner Alsheich, Hazan wrote that "daily incidents throughout Judea and Samaria, Jerusalem and among them are dozens of terror attacks. Unfortunately, it is unclear why the police refrain from making public statements about such incidents. Among other things, is this a deliberate hand that is distorting reality and hiding from the public the situation on the ground?"

"It goes without saying that this leads to poor and failed media coverage of violent reports by Palestinian Arabs against settlers in Judea and Samaria, distorting the reality on the ground to the point of a dangerous lack of publicity.

According to MK Hazan, in view of the many complaints that were piled up on his desk and after a thorough examination, it appears that the police spokesman is in no hurry to publish terror attacks against Israeli citizens, "not by accident or by chance, but methodically and deliberately."

"On the other hand, in the opposite situation, in which Jews are accused of harming Arabs, an unacceptable situation which I strongly condemn, the police spokesperson works overtime and launces a heavy artillery barrage of announcements and commentary regarding the case and its details. The discriminatory attitude and lack of publicity about incidents against Jews, especially against settlers in Judea and Samaria, smells bad and cries out to heaven of deliberate injustice and inequality."

"I appeal to the police commissioner for an appropriate response regarding the policy, who and what is behind it, and also to ask the police to issue notices about every terrorist attack against Israeli citizens.

Hazan emphasized: "It is superfluous to note that our blood is not cheap and that silencing and ignoring [terror attacks] is another targeted attack on civilians and also harms the strength and strength of the State of Israel."