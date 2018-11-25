'New Defense Minister will bring new policies'

The leaders of the Knesset Land of Israel lobby, MKs Yoav Kish and Bezalel Smotrich, called on the Knesset to stop negotiations with the Defense Ministry on the evacuation of the illegal Bedouin outpost of Khan Al-Ahmar.

MK Yoav Kish spoke to Arutz Sheva about the negotiations and his reasons for opposing them.

MK Kish said that he is not involved in the details of the negotiations, but believes that this is an area where it is inappropriate for there to be negotiations in the first place. "In these places there is no room for regulation and dialogue. This is illegal construction that cannot be regulated, and therefore any move to attempt to regulate it is a major mistake."

MK Kish sees the development of the Arab and Bedouin outposts in Area C as part of a continuous and tendentious struggle. "There is a struggle throughout Judea and Samaria. There is the Salam Fayyad program that is directing it. In their view, areas A and B are already in their hands and they are operating having been greased by international funds to establish facts in Area C. It is against this mechanism that we are fighting all the time."

We asked MK Kish how he explained the fact that the contacts for the settlement of the outpost occurred according to the publications at a time when Avigdor Liberman, the defense minister at the time, complained himself that the government was not evacuating Khan al-Ahmar. "I do not have an explanation for this." Therefore, now that Liberman is not in the office, I demand that all the discussions be stopped, if there were any, and advance the evacuation."

And now that the Defense Ministry has passed into the hands of the prime minister, it is possible to expect a change, or is the bureaucracy the same bureaucracy and the change in the top is not certain that it will affect? "On the subject of Khan al-Ahmar, the prime minister said in the most explicit way that the place would be evacuated, and I believe that there will be steps on the ground and there will be a change in direction."

And where will the evacuees go if the evacuation actually takes place? "Everything is taken care of. In particular, Khan al-Ahmar has an area that has been arranged for the evacuees, and they already know where things will happen. Everything is taken care of."

On the controversy surrounding Deputy Attorney General Dina Zilber, Kish said that if Zilber came to address a committee he headed "I will not let her speak."