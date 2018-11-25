Beverly Hills boycotts Airbnb

The Beverly Hills, California city council unanimously passed a resolution condemning Airbnb's decision to remove its list of apartments and holiday units in Judea and Samaria “settlements” from its website.



“We find the actions of Airbnb deplorable. On behalf of our residents, this unanimous resolution reflects the City Council's ongoing commitment to Israel and to exposing hatred anywhere it exists," Beverly Hills Mayor Julian Gold said in a statement released by the city.



“Airbnb is not welcome in Beverly Hills as long as its policies are based on anti-Jewish double standards,” added Vice Mayor John Mirisch. “Jew hatred is a disease. We can try to inoculate others against this malady but we also must protect ourselves against its effects.”

The resolution passed by the council declares:

"Whereas the City of Beverly Hills is an international tourist destination with visitors from all over the world; Whereas Airbnb is a widely used accommodations service with significant influence worldwide; Whereas Airbnb’s decision to remove all listings in Jewish settlements in the West Bank demonstrates hatred, prejudice, ignorance and hypocrisy; Whereas Airbnb’s actions are antithetical to the values that we hold dear in Beverly Hills; [...] Whereas prejudice and discrimination based on religion have no place in our community, country and world;

"[Therefore], the City of Beverly Hills hereby opposes Airbnb’s discriminatory decision to remove all listings in Jewish settlements in the West Bank; The City of Beverly Hills hereby calls upon Airbnb to correct this act of disrespect to the land of Israel and restore its original services immediately; In the event that Airbnb does not stop, we call upon all civilized people across the globe to boycott Airbnb until such time as they desist from these despicable anti-Semitic actions."