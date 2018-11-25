PA organizations plan confrontations with IDF

The National and Islamic Forces, the supreme coordinating body of the Palestinian Arab organizations, on Saturday called on the Palestinian Arab public to participate in events marking the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People this coming Thursday, November 29.

The purpose of this day is to express the Palestinian demand to implement the decisions of the international institutions. The main protest will take place outside the UN headquarters in Ramallah at noon and will express protest at the UN partition resolution which recognized the need to establish a Jewish state. That resolution was approved on November 29, 1947.

The National and Islamic Forces also called for participation in protest demonstrations against the “settlements in the Ramallah and Jerusalem districts” that will take place on Friday after prayers in the mosques.

In addition, a call was made for an uprising using all possible means against "the racist policies of the occupation and especially in occupied Jerusalem" and to oppose the "Judaization" of the city.