Trump: We'll close the southern border if necessary

US President says he will not allow migrants to enter through the border with Mexico until their claims are approved by a court.

US President Donald Trump reiterated on Saturday that he would not allow migrants to enter through the border with Mexico until their claims are examined by a court.

“Migrants at the Southern Border will not be allowed into the United States until their claims are individually approved in court. We only will allow those who come into our Country legally. Other than that our very strong policy is Catch and Detain. No “Releasing” into the U.S...” tweeted Trump.

“All will stay in Mexico. If for any reason it becomes necessary, we will CLOSE our Southern Border. There is no way that the United States will, after decades of abuse, put up with this costly and dangerous situation anymore!” he stated in a second tweet.

The tweets came amid reports that Mexico‘s incoming government has agreed to back the Trump administration’s plan to change US border policy by requiring asylum seekers to wait in Mexico while their claims move through US courts.

According to The Washington Post, which cited Mexican officials and senior members of president-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador’s transition team, the agreement would break with long-standing asylum rules and mount a new obstacle to Central American migrants attempting to reach the United States.

Olga Sanchez Cordero, Mexico’s incoming interior minister and the top domestic policy official for Lopez Obrador, told the newspaper the plan known as Remain in Mexico was a “short-term solution.”

“The medium- and long-term solution is that people don’t migrate,” Sanchez Cordero said. “Mexico has open arms and everything, but imagine, one caravan after another after another, that would also be a problem for us.”

Later on Saturday, however, Mexico's incoming government denied The Washington Post report.

"There is no agreement of any sort between the incoming Mexican government and the US government," future Interior Minister Olga Sanchez said in a statement quoted by The Associated Press.

Trump has been seeking to block thousands of Central Americans who are making their way in caravans from entering the United States.