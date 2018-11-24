Balochistan Liberation Army attacks Karachi's China consulate

Armed separatists stormed the Chinese Consulate in Pakistan's southern port city of Karachi on Friday, triggering an intense hour-long shootout during which two Pakistani civilians, two police officers and all three assailants were killed.

Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) took responsibility for the attack. "We cannot remain aloof of our responsibilities regarding protection of our people and our land," said BLA Commander Aslam Baloch. "We cannot stay silent if Baloch are butchered on daily basis, we will do anything in our limits to take revenge." "The world should clearly understand that to achieve our freedom and for the defence of our people we can go to any extent," Baloch later tweeted. His twitter account has subsequently been suspended.

Armed with guns the three attackers calmly approached the security checkpoint of the consulate and opened fire. The men threw up to ten hand grenades at the compound as they tried unsuccessfully to storm the building. They were stopped by guards before reaching the consulate.

Balochistan is one of the four provinces of Pakistan. It is the largest province in terms of land area, forming the southwestern region of the country.

The Balochistan insurgency is a guerrilla war waged by Baloch nationalists against the governments of Pakistan and Iran in the Balochistan region, which covers Balochistan Province in southwestern Pakistan, Sistan, and Baluchestan Province in southeastern Iran, and the Balochistan region of southern Afghanistan. Being crucial for Pakistan's economic future, China has invested $46 billion in the region.

A February 2011 article by Selig S. Harrison of the Center for International Policy called for supporting "anti-Islamist forces" along the southern Arabian Sea coast, including "Baluch insurgents fighting for independence from Pakistan", as a means of weakening the "rising tide of anti-American passion" in Pakistan and heading off any alliance between Islamabad and Beijing – Pakistan having granted China access to a naval base at Gwadar.

