Protesters riot against fuel tax in Paris Tear gas, water cannon, smoke grenades: Protesters gather in streets of Paris to demonstrate against planned fuel tax. Mordechai Sones,

Reuters Paris Protesters are gathering in the streets of Paris to demonstrate against rising fuel prices and a planned fuel tax. The ‘Yellow Vests’ movement has grown in recent weeks, as the government plans a tax increase on fuel, including gasoline and diesel, beginning on January 1, 2019 to promote environmentally friendly practices. iStock France

More Arutz Sheva videos:



top