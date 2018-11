Making Aliyah: Why the urgency? Judy speaks with two American rabbis about Aliyah, and hears about the reasons to do so - as well as the challenges. Judy Simon,

Jonny Finkel Photography NBN Yom HaAliyah US Olim Rabbi Ari Shvat and Rabbi Zev Shandalov each speak about the place of Aliyah to the Land of Israel within the context of living life as a Jew. Both give a variety of reasons and encouragement, plus relate to the challenges involved in the move. Don't miss this powerful show.



