'Bolsonaro's support for Judea and Samaria unequivocal'

A delegation comprised of South American leaders and Christian supporters of Israel toured Samaria this past week in an attempt to learn more about the region.

The dignitaries met with the Samaria Regional Council head Yossi Dagan, toured the Barkan Industrial Zone, and visited Rehelim's Tura winery.

A close confidant to incoming Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro predicted that he would end up moving his nation's embassy to Jerusalem despite the Arab pressure not to.

"We have never had politicians with such faith in their hearts and what is happening now in Brazil with the choice of the president of Brazil," said Carlos Kiroa, a close friend of Bolsonaro.

"In May, we met with Bolsonaro, who was then a candidate for the presidency of Brazil, and we talked about the importance of supporting Israel," said Dr. Kiroa. "Bolsonaro announced that his commitment to Israel will be unequivocal and, of course, his support for Judea and Samaria."

"We are pushing hard to continue the trend throughout Latin America. It was May, and now as an elected president, Boulsonaro said that his support for Israel would be eternal and the transfer of the embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem was the first thing he would do."

"We are continuing to build coalitions all over the world for the benefit of Judea and Samaria and the State of Israel," said Yossi Dagan. "We have met Dr. Kiroa over a year ago, and he has become a true friend of Judea and Samaria. The mandates and influence of Christians who love Israel is growing in the world, as is the support for Israel and Judea and Samaria. We will continue to operate in any space for the West Bank and for the creation of strong coalitions.'

Yossi Eldar, who is the president and founder of the Parliament for Israel, said that "The Parliament for Israel was founded in order to connect Latin American countries and parliaments to the Land of Israel, the land of the Bible by bringing leaders from Latin America, establishing lobbies in various parliaments, Jerusalem, influence on UN votes, prayer marches for the State of Israel, and more."

"We are working to promote the change that we all see: Latin America is becoming a better friend of Israel and a better friend of the biblical West Bank."

After being elected, Bolsonaro announced via Twitter that he intended to uphold his campaign promise and move the Brazilian embassy to Jerusalem.

“As previously stated during our campaign, we intend to transfer the Brazilian Embassy from Tel-Aviv to Jerusalem. Israel is a sovereign state and we shall duly respect that,” he wrote.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu later hailed Bolsonaro's announcement.

"I congratulate my friend Brazilian President-Elect, Jair Bolsonaro, for his intention to move the Brazilian Embassy to Jerusalem, a historic, correct and exciting step!" he said.

Palestinian Arab leaders were not thrilled by Bolsonaro’s announcement. Senior Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) official Hanan Ashrawi condemned Bolsonaro's announcement, saying, "These are provocative and illegal steps that will only destabilize security and stability in the region.”