PA receives millions for Area C Arabs

PA receives aid from several European countries and UNDP meant to help the Palestinians' "steadfastness".

The Palestinian Authority (PA) has received $7 million in aid for projects in eastern Jerusalem and in Area C in Judea and Samaria, which is under Israeli security and civilian control.

The assistance was received from the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), Finland, Norway, Sweden and Austria and is intended to strengthen the "steadfastness" of the Palestinian residents.

PA cabinet leader Rami Hamdallah said that 6,000 Palestinian Arabs in Area C, and especially the Bedouin residents of the area, would be eligible for assistance.

The aid money, he added, would be channeled to economic development, employment, education, housing, tourism, culture and welfare for people with special needs.

PA-based media reported that the Arab League is discussing a plan to aid the development of Jerusalem which is to be implemented between 2018 and 2022.

The PA has repeatedly asked for foreign donations in recent years, claiming it is on the verge of collapse due to a worsening financial crisis.

At the same time, while blaming Israel for the PA’s financial woes, its chairman Mahmoud Abbas continues to spend six percent of the PA’s annual budget to pay $4.5 million a month to jailed terrorists and another $6.5 million to their families.