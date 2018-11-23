Netanyahu dedicates Chabad's 8th mobile mitzvah tank

Netanyahu and his wife attend ceremony to affix a mezuzah in a Chabad mobile mitzvah tank.

Prime Minister Netanyahu and his wife at the mitzvah tank

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara on Thursday evening attended a ceremony to affix a mezuzah in a Chabad mobile mitzvah tank, which was held at the Prime Minister's Residence in Jerusalem.

Chabad mobile mitzvah tanks are spread throughout the country. The eighth active tank was dedicated on Thursday. It is the 20th overall mitzvah tank over the past 30 years.

Prime Minister Netanyahu wrote in the tank guestbook:

"To David Nahshon, honored rabbis, to our deepest friends –

My wife Sara and I are moved by the long friendship between us, and from boundless inspiration that prevails over us from meetings with the Lubavitcher Rebbe, among the Jewish People's greatest spiritual leaders. Be strong and have courage in your holy work. Benjamin Netanyahu."