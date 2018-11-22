

The Military Censor's unusual announcement Military Censor publishes announcement urging public not to publish any information about IDF operations in Gaza. Uzi Baruch,

Ariella ben Avraham The Military Censor published an unusual announcement Thursday calling on the public not to publish information about the fighting in Gaza and to act responsibly.



"Hamas is currently trying to decipher and understand the incident that took place deep in Gaza (11/11) and any item of information, even if it is considered harmless by its publicizers, could endanger human life and harm state security," the statement said.



"Regardless of the credibility of the information published by Hamas, we ask you to refrain from expanding the publication of pictures, personally identifiable information or other personal information that you have received in the media, social networks, Whatsapp groups and any other media platform," she said.

