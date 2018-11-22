Shaked admits: 'We lost this round'

Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked this morning in an interview with Yediot Aharonot referred to the decision she made earlier this week with Minister Naftali Bennett not to resign from the coalition despite their failed ultimatum to Netanyahu.

"The Prime Minister's act of holding the defense portfolio isn't right," Shaked says. "The State of Israel needs a full-time Defense Minister. Bennett would have been right for that.

"The Prime Minister of Israel is the most difficult job in the world. A prime minister who holds a lot of portfolios and also does a minister's job: In the end - the one running the ministries is the clerk, and that shouldn't be the case. Naftali Bennett is the most suited to the role," said Shaked.

Shaked denies that she and Bennett decided to resign from the government and only retreated at the last moment: "We didn't make such a decision; we considered resigning, but in the end we decided to forgive our honor and continue. We lost this round."

Shaked admits the decision to challenge Prime Minister Netanyahu in a public ultimatum was a mistake, but explains that this has been the way in which they have dealt with Netanyahu in recent years: "From our history with Netanyahu, we see that unfortunately, only through such means can we achieve our goals."

"It's possible we shouldn't have given him a public ultimatum, we may have made mistakes, but we only learn; there are political rounds that we lose," she adds.