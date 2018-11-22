'Iran trying to ignite war from Gaza'

UN's Middle East envoy hints that Iran aspires to violate the terms of the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

Nickolay Mladenov, the UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, hinted on Wednesday that Iran aspires to violate the terms of the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

“There are forces out there that want to push us all into the abyss of a confrontation,” he said at the Jerusalem Post Diplomatic Conference in Jerusalem.

Asked about Iran's influence in Gaza, Mladenov replied, "Since the very first day that the Egyptians first brokered the intra-Palestinian reconciliation agreement in 2017, someone out there has been trying to disrupt it.”

"I hope that together we will succeed in overcoming these forces. No one wants a war in Gaza now. It is going to be really damaging for everyone,” Mladenov said.

Mladenov, alongside Egypt, has been seeking a long-term truce agreement between Hamas and the Jewish state. His efforts have angered the Palestinian Authority (PA) , which then announced it will no longer work with the UN envoy.