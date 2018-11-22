Netanyahu adviser to resign, case against him to be closed

The Civil Service Commission has completed its probe of David Keyes, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu's spokesman for the foreign media, who was accused of inappropriate sexual behavior by several women, and decided that the disciplinary case against him would be closed, Hadashot TV reported Thursday.

According to the report, the reason for the decision to close the probe is that the complaints that were received by the Commission dealt with matters that occurred prior to Keyes joining the civil service. The Commission's assessment is that Keyes, who is currently on a "time out", will resign from office and the case will be closed.

It was also reported that the Commission decided that there were no disciplinary aspects in the conduct of Israel’s Ambassador to the US Ron Dermer, who reportedly was made aware of the complaints against Keyes but did not report to the Prime Minister's Office.