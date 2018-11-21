Tzipi slams Tzipi

Deputy Foreign Minister Hotovely says opposition MK Tzipi Livni should not throw stones over Gaza after her support for the disengagement.

Deputy Foreign Minister Tzipi Hotovely slammed MK Tzipi Livni, who attacked the government's policy in the Knesset plenum today. Livni criticized the ceasefire Israel reached with Hamas after the terrorist organization fired close to 500 rockets and mortars at southern Israel last week, saying that any ceasefire which does not weaken Hamas is unacceptable.

Hotovely reminded Livni of her support for the 2004 disengagement, which she said led to the current situation in the Gaza Strip, which the opponents of the expulsion warned about.

You supported the uprooting of the Jews of Gush Katif, you were the architect of this move," said Hotovely Livni, "the last who can preach to a right-wing government about the conduct in the Gaza Strip.

Hotovely described the disengagement as "political folly," and told Livni: "I would expect you to do some political soul-searching and not just think about which party to go through in the next elections."