

Arab suspect arrested after trying to infiltrate Har Gilo Border Police officers arrest PA Arab, in whose possession chipping tools were found. He was taken for questioning to verify his motives. Arutz Sheva Staff,

Flash 90 Border Police officers (illustration) Israeli border police arrested Wednesday a Palestinian Arab suspect who tried to infiltrate the community of Har Gilo south of Jerusalem.



The fighters were called by the security coordinator of the community and, together with him, they arrested the suspect.



A bag containing chipping tools and other equipment was found.



After searches by the forces in the community, the possibility that additional suspects had tried to penetrate the site was ruled out.



The suspect was taken for questioning to see if he intended to carry out an attack in the community.

