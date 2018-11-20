Three Bedouin leave ATV outside IDF base fence in south cutting fence, stealing equipment, and fleeing; Damage estimated at NIS 300,000.

Bedouins broke into the warehouses of the IDF Sinai Division (Division 252) last night in southern Israel.

They stole IDF objects and uniforms, causing heavy damage.

Military trackers from the Gaza Division summoned to the scene revealed that three Bedouins had entered the 10th Brigade base near the warehouse compound. They left an ATV outside the fence and cut the base fence near one of the gates.

On their way out, the burglars covered their tracks and re-closed the fence, placing a shrub at their point of entry to obscure the breach. Traces and clues were found outside the fence.

The IDF estimates the damage caused to be NIS 300,000. An investigation was opened by the Military Police in cooperation with the Israel Police.