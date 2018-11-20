Transcripts from Khashoggi recordings released

A Turkish news site published quotations from two recordings made in the final minutes of the life of Jamal Khashoggi, the journalist who was murdered at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. The site relied on Turkish security sources.



According to the Habertürk report, there are two recordings. The first took place in Unit A of the Consulate, which includes the visa department, and is about seven minutes long.



It begins from the moment the Saudi assassination team captures Khashoggi at 1:14 pm on October 2. Khashoggi can be heard saying to those who grab hold of him: "Let go of my hand, what do you think you are doing?"

The second recording took place in the administrative Unit B and lasts about 4 minutes. It also includes noises of physical struggle, and then beatings and torture.



According to the report, the voices of seven people are heard in the recordings, in addition to Khashoggi. The Turks identified one of them as Maher Abdul Aziz Mutrib, head of the assassination team and close associate of Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman.



More than an hour later, the voice of the Saudi engineer who disguised himself as Khashoggi to create the impression that Khashoggi had left the consulate is heard saying, "It's strange to wear the clothes of the one we killed 20 minutes ago," and complaining that Khashoggi’s shoes are small on him.



Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar told the BBC that Turkey had not bugged the consulate, but declined to say where the tapes came from.