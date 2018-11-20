Arab rioters clash with IDF forces near Bethlehem

Rioters hurl firebombs, pipebombs, and stones at Israeli security forces south of Jerusalem.

Rioting broke out near the Palestinian Authority-controlled city of Bethlehem early Tuesday morning, as IDF units carried out an operation in the village of al-Dawha.

While IDF forces operated in the village, dozens of rioters gathered and attacked the soldiers, hurling stones, firebombs, and improvised explosive devices.

The Israeli security forces responded with riot-control techniques and dispersed the rioters.

In a separate operation in the northern Jordan Valley, IDF forces located an illegal ‘Carlo’-style submachine gun. The firearm was confiscated and several suspects taken into custody and transferred for interrogation.

A total of 10 wanted terror suspects were taken into custody during joint operations by the IDF, police, Border Police, and Shin Bet internal security agency in the Jordan Valley.