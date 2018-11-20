New Likud MK sworn in

MK Osnat Hila Mark of the Likud was sworn in as member of the Knesset on Monday evening. She will be replacing Jackie Levy, who resigned from the Knesset after being elected as mayor of the city of Beit She’an.

"One of the important tasks I will have in this Knesset is the owners of small businesses. You are the engine of economic growth. I'm here today for you. Although the Israeli government has done a great deal to change the situation, I wish to tell you, the owners of small businesses, that I entered the Knesset first and foremost to represent you," Mark said in her first speech before the Knesset.

"My office will be open for you. My office will launch initiatives to change your situation. I served as the chairwoman of the businesswomen in the Chamber of Commerce, and I intend to continue my work here as one of the decision makers. Later on, and in light of what I said and the background from which I came, the economic, social sphere will be my focus,” added Mark.

She added that another central issue which she would deal with is the application of Israeli sovereignty over Judea and Samaria.

"I have the honor of having lived in Ma'aleh Adumim for so many years," she said. “My city, which I am so proud of, has developed impressively since its inception, but it is important for us to do more. There is no doubt that Ma'aleh Adumim is definitely a fait accompli, and I will continue to work to strengthen it."