Knife-wielding Arab arrested in Hevron

Border Police officers arrest Palestinian Arab who attempted to enter the Cave of the Patriarchs with a knife.

Border Police officers on Monday night arrested a Palestinian Arab who attempted to enter the Cave of the Patriarchs in Hevron.

The Arab raised the suspicion of the officers who were stationed at one of the entrances to the compound.

The officers carried out a security inspection that included use of a metal detector which warned of a metal object that the suspect was carrying. Despite the fact that he was examined by the metal detector several times and despite allegedly removing all the items in his pockets, the officers continued inspecting his body and discovered a knife that he had been hiding in his clothes.

The Palestinian Arab, a resident of Hevron in his 20s, was taken for questioning.

On Sunday night, reservist soldiers carried out an ambush at the entrance to the village of Deir Abu Mash'al in Binyamin, in order to apprehend a terrorist squad that placed improvised explosive devices and threw firebombs in the area.

The forces identified the terrorists near the Jewish community of Neve Tzuf and opened fire at them. Four terrorists were wounded in the incident.