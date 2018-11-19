Did National Security Council, rabbi stop Bennett resignation?

The Prime Minister's Office enlisted the aid of a senior religious Zionist rabbi to convince Education Minister Naftali Bennett not to resign, News 2 reported.

According to the report, Natan Eshel, a close associate of Netanyahu, contacted the office of Rabbi Chaim Druckman to find out whether there was a way to persuade the rabbi to persuade Bennett not to go through with his threat to leave the coalition.

Rabbi Druckman responded that he does not deal with politics, but what matters to him is to understand whether the security situation is as serious as the prime minister has described, or if there is no dramatic development, as Bennett said.

According to the report, at 11 PM Sunday night, the head of the National Security Council, Meir Ben Shabat, arrived at the home of Rabbi Druckman, who is not supposed to be involved in politics. Ben Shabbat is married to a woman from the Druckman family and lives in the same community, but the conversation dealt with security issues and was held in private. It was also reported that the rabbi received details about the security situation during the conversation that have not appeared in the media.

Immediately afterwards, Rabbi Druckman approached Bennett's office and asked to speak with him urgently. They spoke with morning. "I spoke with a Bibi emissary and I do not think we should leave the government," Rabbi Druckman said.

The Prime Minister's Office said in response that "the head of the NSC does not deal with political issues, and he never meets with or talks with Natan Eshel and has no connection to him. Ben-Shabbat talks to Rabbi Druckman from time to time, And they are also relatives who are in constant and warm contact."