Polish minister says party treated like ‘Jews by Goebbels’

Polish Deputy Prime Minister Piotr Glinski said that the opposition’s rhetoric toward members of his right-wing party recalls how Jews were treated in Nazi propaganda.

Glinski said this in an interview for the Wprost this week, the Polish media on Monday reported.

“The language toward Law and Justice is to exclude, annihilate, dehumanize, delegitimize, as Jews were treated by Goebbels,” Glinski, who is also Poland’s minister of culture, said in the interview. Paul Joseph Goebbels was a German Nazi politician and Reich Minister of Propaganda of Nazi Germany from 1933 to 1945.

Law and Justice was elected as Poland’s ruling party in 2015.

Domestically, Law and Justice is under attack for its revamping of the judicial system, allegedly to bring it under tighter political control.

The party’s criminalizing of rhetoric blaming Poland for Nazi crimes triggered a diplomatic crisis with Israel, where many claimed it was designed to whitewash complicity in the Holocaust by locals and would interfere with historical research.

The crisis was resolved earlier this year after Poland amended the law, decriminalizing the action it targets.