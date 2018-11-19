'Ambulances stuck in traffic - this must stop'

Beit El municipal employees demonstrate, strike over congestion which turns 5-minute commutes into hour-long waits.

Rafael Levy,

traffic in Jerusalem
traffic in Jerusalem
Rafael Levy

Dozens of employees of the Beit El municipal council demonstrated Monday morning in a square near the town of Adam in Binyamin, protesting the heavy traffic jams on the way to Jerusalem.

Council workers blocked the route by which vehicles from the communities of Binyamin reach Jerusalem.

According to the demonstrators and the drivers who passed by, the road trip to the square, which is supposed to last only five minutes, lasted more than an hour.



Loading....

Beit El Mayor Shai Alon declared during the demonstration that the council's work would not resume routine until there was a solution to the heavy traffic that disrupt the lives of the residents.

Alon noted that ambulances transporting sick and injured residents to hospitals in Jerusalem were often stuck in the heavy traffic.



Loading....

Tags:traffic, binyamin, Beit El

More Arutz Sheva videos:


top