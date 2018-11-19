'Ambulances stuck in traffic - this must stop'

Dozens of employees of the Beit El municipal council demonstrated Monday morning in a square near the town of Adam in Binyamin, protesting the heavy traffic jams on the way to Jerusalem.

Council workers blocked the route by which vehicles from the communities of Binyamin reach Jerusalem.

According to the demonstrators and the drivers who passed by, the road trip to the square, which is supposed to last only five minutes, lasted more than an hour.





Loading....





Beit El Mayor Shai Alon declared during the demonstration that the council's work would not resume routine until there was a solution to the heavy traffic that disrupt the lives of the residents.

Alon noted that ambulances transporting sick and injured residents to hospitals in Jerusalem were often stuck in the heavy traffic.





Loading....



