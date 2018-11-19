1 dead, 2 injured in accident in northern Israel

Road 65 closed due to a fatal car accident near Moshav Ilanya in the north. Two more inured, one seriously.

One person was killed and two more injured Monday morning in a serious road accident on Road 65 in the northern part of Israel. A bus and three private vehicles were involved in the accident. The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

MDA and Fire and Rescue were called to the scene to rescue the injured victims trapped in the wreckage.

Treatment was provided to a woman in her 40s who was evacuated in serious condition to the Rambam Hospital in Haifa. An additional victim, a man in his 50s, was taken to Haemek Hospital in Afula, in moderate condition.

Regarding the accident, paramedic Nazia Slih and veteran medic Nissan Mizrachi said, "We're talking of a serious accident. When we got to the scene we saw a bus with about ten passengers and three private vehicles crushed."

They said, "In the vehicle crushed into the bus, we found a man in his forties in the driver seat and a 38-year-old female in the passenger seat. The man was found unconscious, not breathing, without a pulse and suffering from a systemic injury. The woman was also found unconscious and also suffering from a systemic injury."

"After our Search and Rescue teams pulled the two out of their vehicle, we were forced to declare the man dead. The female victim was transferred by MDA helicopter to the hospital in serious and unstable condition. We treated another moderately injured male in his 50s who was suffering from injuries to his limbs. The driver and passengers of the bus were evacuated to the Poriya Hospital [located north of Tiberias]." the rescuers said.

A police traffic department inspector opened an investigation into the circumstances of the accident.

Police have blocked Road 65 to traffic and call for drivers to take alternate routes.

Pictured: One of the vehicles in the accident (MDA Spokesperson)