Four Palestinian Arabs wounded, one seriously, from IDF fire west of Ramallah.

An IDF force opened fire at a Palestinian Arab vehicle in the village of Deir Abu Mash'al, located west of Ramallah, overnight Sunday.

Four Palestinian Arabs were wounded in the incident, one of them seriously, and were evacuated for treatment in hospitals by the Red Crescent.

There were no injuries among the Israeli soldiers.

The IDF is investigating the incident.