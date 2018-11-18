Netanyahu meeting on coalition crisis ends 'without results'

Prime Minister's meeting with senior coalition member fails to make progress as crisis continues following Defense Minister's departure.

A meeting between Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon (Kulanu) on Sunday aimed at resolving a coalition crisis ended "without results".

The two are planning to meet again this week in a bid to stabilize Netanyahu’s narrow government, Kahlon's spokesman said.

"The meeting between the finance minister and the prime minister ended without results," the spokesman said in a statement. "The two agreed to meet later in the week."

Prime Minister Netanyahu announced plans for a public statement at 8:00 p.m.

Netanyahu’s ruling coalition appeared to be in jeopardy, after Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman (Yisrael Beytenu) bolted from the government last week, in protest of the ceasefire agreement with the Hamas terror organization.

Liberman called the ceasefire agreement a capitulation to terrorism.

Prior to the ceasefire, terrorists in the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip fired roughly 500 rockets at Israel, prompting Israel to launch an air campaign, hitting 150 targets across the Strip.

AFP contributed to this report.