Police sued for assaulting haredi student

Haredi youth seeks NIS 75,000 in damages after police throw him to floor, pull his beard, and beat him after he threw a plastic bag.

A personal civil suit for NIS 75,000 ($20,240) was recently filed with the Jerusalem Magistrate's Court against the detectives of the Jerusalem Police Central Unit.

The suit, filed by Adv. Itamar Ben-Gvir, claimed that during a premeditated incident, a group of policemen entered the Mea Shearim neighborhood of Jerusalem, one of whom was disguised as a soldier. When one of the young yeshiva students of the community approached the policeman disguised as a soldier and threw a plastic bag at him. The police in civilian clothes then confronted the youth to arrest him.

According to the lawsuit, the student turned to the police and asked what he had done wrong, and the officers jumped on him, grabbed him by the neck, and threw him to the ground. One of the policemen also allegedly struck the youth with his fist.

The policeman Eliran Esbeg then allegedly approached him, leaned toward him, pulled his beard hard and continued on his way as if nothing had happened. The police then led him along Mea She'arim Street without his kippah, despite the fact that he repeatedly asked them to allow him to pick up the head-covering which fell off during the violent arrest.

The abuse allegedly continued at the police station. The youth was told to remove all of his clothes and subject to a strip search. He was questioned on suspicion of assaulting a police officer. Several hours later he was released without being charged.

The incident was documented with a security camera. The documentation showed that the youth did not assault any of the officers but that he was the one assaulted.

Attorney Itamar Ben-Gvir, the student's lawyer, says, "The conduct of the policemen who jumped and arrested a civilian who wanted to know what the fuss was about was very problematic and the policeman's behavior against the beard man was an added sin. She continued to pull on the beard in a manner reminiscent of anti-Semitism in Europe, and I hope that the police will bring the perpetrators to justice. "

"The 'B'Tzedek' organization will continue to monitor and document the illegal behavior of police officers towards the haredi public and will act with all the legal tools available to it, in order to locate violent policemen and abusers, to charge them a price, and to take all the severity of the law with them," he said.