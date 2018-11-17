Jewish Home rises to 10 seats in new poll

Majority of the public doesn't want to see Bennett as defense minister while Likud reverses slide in a new survey.

If elections were held today, the Jewish Home faction would get 10 Knesset seats - a slight rise from its current eight seats, a new poll has found.

The survey, which was commissioned by the 'Meet The Press' television program, also found that over 51% of the public opposes Jewish Home leader Naftali Bennett being appointed as defense minister, while 24% vocalized support.

In addition, 53% of respondents said that new elections are justified based on recent developments. 59% of the public said that former Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman's resignation was the right thing to do, and 49% believe that the primary motive for his resignation was disagreement with the cabinet decision to hammer out a cease-fire with Hamas.

Should elections be held today, the Likud would get 30 seats, Yesh Atid would pull in 18 seats, and the Joint List and Zionist Union would each fall to 12 seats.

Kulanu would get eight seats, Shas would earn seven seats, and their haredi counterparts at United Torah Judaism would get six Knesset seats. Fresh off party leader Avigdor Liberman's resignation, the Yisrael Beytenu faction would get six seats, as would an unnamed party headed by MK Orly Levi-Abekasis. Meretz would bottom out at five Knesset seats.

Should former IDF Chief of Staff Benny Gantz join the Zionist Union, then the faction would retain the 24 seats it has today, while the Likud would fall to 26 seats.