'Bible promises that God will take care of the Jewish people'

Renowned Christian Zionist Dr. Charlotte Phillips told Arutz Sheva in an interview why she loves Israel and the central place the Land of Israel plays in the Bible.

"I'm here for the 'O Jerusalem Jerusalem' conference as a Christian Zionist and a supporter of Israel and of the Jewish people," said Phillips.

Asked why she supports Israel, Phillips said that "here we believe that the heritage of our Bible, that everything God spoke about concerning the kingdom of God is rooted in this land and it is very important for us to be here nurturing, supporting, and connecting to Israel and the Jewish people".