Watch: Miriam Adelson awarded Presidential Medal of Freedom

Jewish philanthropist Miriam Adelson among seven recipients of the nation's highest honor.

US President Donald Trump on Friday awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom to seven individuals, including Jewish philanthropist Miriam Adelson, the wife of billionaire Sheldon Adelson.

The Adelsons own the Israeli daily newspaper Israel Hayom and are also major backers of the Republican party.

They also established the Adelson Medical Research Foundation and two other research centers specializing in addiction treatment.

“Miriam Adelson is a committed doctor, philanthropist, and humanitarian,” said a White House announcement last week. “She has practiced internal and emergency medicine, studied and specialized in the disease of narcotic addiction, and founded two research centers committed to fighting substance abuse. With her husband, Sheldon, she also established the Adelson Medical Research Foundation, which supports research to prevent, reduce, or eliminate disabling and life-threatening illness. As a committed member of the American Jewish community, she has supported Jewish schools, Holocaust memorial organizations, Friends of the Israel Defense Forces, and Birthright Israel, among other causes.”

Other recipients of the medal include Senator Orrin Hatch, NFL star-turned-jurist Alan Page, rock legend Elvis Presley, baseball legend Babe Ruth, former Supreme Court justice Antonin Scalia, and former Hall-of-Fame quarterback Roger Staubach.

The Presidential Medal of Freedom is the highest civilian award of the United States, along with the Congressional Gold Medal.

The recipients of the Presidential Medal of Freedom normally reflect a president’s personal tastes and political affiliations. For example, former President Barack Obama awarded the medal to former Israeli President Shimon Peres, with whom he enjoyed a close friendship.

Before leaving office, Obama surprised his Vice President Joe Biden by presenting him the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)