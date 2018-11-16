PM in last ditch effort to avert early elections

Netanyahu is speaking by phone with heads of coalition parties, asking them to avoid potentially 'disastrous' election.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu has been speaking by phone Friday with the heads of all the coalition parties, and asking them to help him avoid what he says could be potentially disastrous early elections.

Netanyahu is telling the party chiefs that every effort must be made to avert the historical mistake of 1992, when a right wing government was toppled – and as a result, the Left gained power and brought about the Oslo disaster.

Discussions between the coalition party heads will continue after the Sabbath.

It was reported earlier that Netanyahu told Jewish Home leader Naftali Bennett that he will not appoint him as defense minister as he demanded.

Kulanu head Moshe Kahlon had told Netanyahu that he would prefer to have a snap election and opposed Bennett's becoming defense minister.

The coalition heads were to meet on Sunday to agree on a date for new elections. Some potential dates are March 12, March 5, or February 26.