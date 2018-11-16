

US Air Force concludes international conference in Israel Nations from all over the world converged on Israel this past week for a conference to study the F-35 fighter. Arutz Sheva Staff,

IDF Spokesperson's Unit Participants at the F-35 working group The US Air Force held its F-35 UGWG (Users Group Working Group) in Israel this past week. This is the second year which the conference was held. The event was founded by the Commander of the United States Air Forces in Europe – Air Forces Africa for the countries receiving the F-35 fighter jet/



Delegates from Israel and various European countries participating in the project, including Britain, the Netherlands and others participated in the conference.



The purpose of the conference was to create a community of users and a common language between the countries that are receiving the F-35. During the conference a shared dialogue developed regarding operating procedures.



The IAF participated in the conference as a part of the co-operating with the USAFE and in order to enrich its knowledge in the deployment of its aerial force.



The IAF is a global leading force in the operational deployment of the F-35. The F-35 constitutes an asset to the IDF and to Israel.



The conference included a visit to the IAF headquarters, a discussion with the Chief of the IAF Staff, Brig. Gen Tomer Bar, a visit to the Nevatim Air Force Base, a discussion with the AFB Commander, Brig. Gen. Eyal Grinboim, and a visit in the 140th Squadron. IDF Spokesperson's Unit Pilots from around the world converge on Israel IDF Spokesperson's Unit Participants at the F-35 working group

