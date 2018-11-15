Anti-Israel protesters attempt to crash Ben Shapiro appearance

Far-left protesters attempted to crash an appearance by conservative pundit Ben Shapiro at Ohio State University Tuesday night, chanting pro-Palestinian slogans and mocking dead Republican politicians.

Shapiro, 34, the editor-in-chief of The Daily Wire and a former editor for Breitbart News, spoke at OSU Tuesday as part of a campus lecture tour organized by the Young America’s Foundation (YAF), a conservative youth movement.

As Shapiro arrived, he was confronted by dozens of far-left activists who shouted obscenities and attempted to block Shapiro from entering the event hall.

The protesters chanted “Reagan is Dead, John McCain is Dead”, while several of them held up poster-sized pictures of President Ronald Reagan with the phrase “Reagan’s Dead”.

During the protest, activists also chanted anti-Israel slogans including “Long live the Intifada!”, and “Free, Free Palestine” while several demonstrators held up signs reading “Free Palestine”.

Following the demonstration, the Israel Campus Coalition questioned linkage by the left-wing activists between Shapiro, and Orthodox Jew, and Israel as a political issue.

“Why are students yelling ‘Long live the Intifada’ at a Ben Shapiro speaking event at Ohio State?” the ICC asked in a social media post Wednesday.

In 2017, hundreds of far-left rioters attempted to crash Shapiro’s appearance at an event in the University of California at Berkeley. Police intervened, arresting nine protesters.