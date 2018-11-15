IDF's answer to Hamas: Is this what victory looks like?

Israeli Major General Kamil Abu Rokun publishes video response to Hamas claims it won latest round of fighting with Israel.

The Israeli Defense Ministry's Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) responded Thursday to Hamas claims it scored a major victory over Israel in the latest round of fighting with a video aimed at Gaza residents.

Hamas bombarded the Gazan belt and southern communities with almost 500 rockets earlier this week, after fighting broke out between Israel and the terrorist group Sunday night.

In response, the IDF launched a major air campaign over Gaza, hitting 150 targets across the Hamas-ruled Strip. While the Israeli government was discussing on how to respond, Hamas asked for a ceasefire through multiple channels. Once a ceasefire was agreed on, Hamas leaders announced a victory.

The video posted reads in Hebrew and Arabic:

The terror organization Hamas claims victory…

[But] the Al-Amal Hotel which was being used by Hamas terrorists was completely destroyed.

The a-Rahma building which was being used by Hamas terrorists was completely destroyed.

The Al-Aqsa Channel building, which belongs to the Hamas terrorist organization, was completely destroyed.

[video of Hamas funeral] The death of terrorists who belong to the Hamas terrorist organization.

Does this look like victory?

[video pans to children standing on the side of a road]

"The Hamas terror organization claims victory in the last round of fighting against Israel when reality proves exactly the opposite.

"Hamas lost important structures used by the organization in the last airstrike that were completely destroyed and terrorists were killed from its ranks. All the while the IDF made sure to avoid harming civilians. Does this look like victory?"