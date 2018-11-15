Amsalem: I recommend not giving Bennett defense portfolio

Chairman of the coalition accuses Bennett of making too bold a demand to take over defense ministry.

This morning, chairman of the coalition MK Dudi Amsallem strongly criticized Chairman of the Jewish Home, Naftali Bennett.

Defense Minister, Avigdor Liberman announced his resignation from his position yesterday in protest of the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. He says he did not agree to the decision after 24 hours of barrage of rockets on the Israeli communities . Soon after, the Jewish Home party met and unanimously voted to put forward a demand to select Bennett as replacement and threatened to leave the coalition otherwise, leading Israel to early elections.

In an interview with Reshet Bet, Amsalem accused Bennett of "generating the crisis for the past year and a half" in criticizing Liberman's job at the post. He said of Bennett, "This is a bold move, and I do not accept it. I will recommend to the Prime Minister not to give Bennett the defense portfolio."