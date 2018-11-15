MK Glick slams Jewish Home party over 'defense minister' demand

Likud MK Yehuda Glick slammed the Jewish Home Party Thursday on Twitter, following the party's demand that Bennett be appointed defense minister in Liberman’s stead.



"When the only issue that justifies a threat to topple a government is the defense portfolio, you understand that the Jewish Home is not the national religious party that is interested in basic issues of religion and nationality, but a fringe right-wing party (a sort of ‘Tehiya’)," Glick tweeted, referencing the Tehiya party which broke off from Likud in 1979 following the Camp David Treaty between Egypt and Israel, within the context of which Israel agreed to surrender the Sinai peninsula to Egypt and evict its Israeli residents.



Glick added that the Jewish Home "has become an opportunist party of its leader. Just as there are the Kahlon, Lapid, and Liberman parties, so there is the Bennett party."

On Wednesday, the Jewish Home faction convened in the wake of the resignation of Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman, during which the faction unanimously voted in favor of the decision to demand the defense portfolio.



“A government without deterrence is not a right-wing government. Without taking responsibility for the national task of changing the security situation together with the prime minister, there is no point in continuing the government's existence," the faction said.



In addition, the faction empowered the party chairman, Minister Naftali Bennett, to independently make any decision on this issue.