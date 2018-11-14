Shutterstock removes photo showing Jewish man waving cash

Stock photo supplier removes picture of man with kippah celebrating with wads of cash after complaints picture was anti-Semitic.

Shutterstock, the stock photo supplier, removed staged photos of a man wearing a yarmulke and reveling in piles of cash after online complaints that it was anti-Semitic.

“We can confirm that all images of concern have now been removed,” the agency told Amy Spiro, a Jerusalem Post reporter, on Twitter on Wednesday. “Thanks again for bringing this to our attention.”

Twitter user Dennis Wilen brought the photos, by Viacheslav Krylov, to the company’s attention on Nov. 9.

The photo was accompanied by captions reading “portrait of a happy man in a Jewish cap and waistcoat sits at a table with lots of money and shows thumb” and “a man accountant of Jewish nationalism sitting in the office attentively considers monetary hundred-dollar bills,” according to Spiro.