The Liberman effect? Likud gets weaker in polls

A poll by the "Magadim" institute published Wednesday evening on Channel 2 reveals that if elections were held today, Likud would get weaker and receive 29 Knesset seats.



According to the poll, Yesh Atid would get 18 seats, the Joint List 12, the Zionist Union 11 and the Jewish Home 11 seats.



The results show that Kulanu would get 8 seats, Yisrael Beytenu 7, United Torah Judaism also 7, Shas 6, Meretz 6, and Orly Levy Abekasis’ party 5 seats.

The poll also raised the question of how people would vote if a party led by former IDF Chief of Staff Benny Gantz would run for office. In such a case, according to the data, Likud wins 24 seats, Benny Gantz's party 15, Yesh Atid 13, and the Joint List receives 12 seats.



The Jewish Home, if Ganz is running, gets 10 seats, the Zionist Union 8, Kulanu 8 seats, Yisrael Beytenu 7, UTJ 7, Shas 6, Meretz 5 and Orly Levy Abekasis’ party receives 5 seats.



74% of the respondents said they were not satisfied with the conduct of Prime Minister Netanyahu while 17% said they were satisfied. 69% said they were not satisfied with the performance of the defense minister and 19% expressed satisfaction.

In a poll published on Kan, 64% of respondents said that Israel should have continued the attacks in Gaza and only 21% supported a cease-fire with Hamas. According to the poll, 49% of the respondents thought that Hamas won the last round in Gaza, only 14% said that Israel won, and 15% thought the two sides came out equal.