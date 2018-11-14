Before and after:
These are the Hamas targets attacked by the IDF

IDF releases before and after photographs depicting Hamas strategic targets that were struck in the latest round of fighting.

Elad Benari,

IDF attack on Hamas' Al-Aqsa TV
IDF Spokesperson's Unit

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit released on Wednesday morning before and after photographs depicting the strategic targets, multi-story buildings used for Hamas' terror purposes, that were struck by the IDF during the last round of escalation.

Strike on a military building in Gaza. Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit
Strike on Hamas' TV station. Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit
Strike on Hamas military office. Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit
Strike on Hamas' interior security headquarters. Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit
Strike on Hamas munition warehouse. Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit

Gaza terrorists fired nearly 500 rockets and mortars toward southern Israel starting on Sunday night and until Tuesday afternoon. One person was killed and over 50 injured from rocket and mortar strikes, and a number of private homes were struck during the onslaught.

Around 5:00 p.m. Israel time on Tuesday, Arab media reported that an agreement on a ceasefire had been reached between Hamas and Israel. The agreement was achieved through Egyptian mediation.

