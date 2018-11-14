Strike on Hamas' interior security headquarters. Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit

Strike on Hamas munition warehouse. Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit

Gaza terrorists fired nearly 500 rockets and mortars toward southern Israel starting on Sunday night and until Tuesday afternoon. One person was killed and over 50 injured from rocket and mortar strikes, and a number of private homes were struck during the onslaught.

Around 5:00 p.m. Israel time on Tuesday, Arab media reported that an agreement on a ceasefire had been reached between Hamas and Israel. The agreement was achieved through Egyptian mediation.