New details emerge on Gaza mission gone awry

Lt. Col. M. drew enemy fire to allow his comrades to fire at the terrorists surrounding them, losing his life in the process.

New details emerged about the special forces operation in Gaza this week in which Lieutenant Colonel M. was killed in a shootout with Hamas terrorists.

According to the report, after the force was exposed deep inside Gaza, the soldiers attempted to escape back into Israeli territory, but found themselves surrounded by Hamas forces.

Lt. Col. M. then made a decision which saved the lives of his comrades at the cost of his own. He leaped from the vehicle and drew the enemy fire in order to allow his teammates to fire at the terrorists.

Several terrorists were killed, including a senior leader of Hamas' military wing.

A second officer who attempted to rescue Lt. Col. M. was seriously wounded.

An Air Force helicopter arrived to extract the soldiers and transport the wounded to the hospital for treatment. Lt. Col. M. was buried in his hometown and given a hero's funeral, with thousands in attendance, including President Reuven Rivlin and several Cabinet ministers.