NBN helps South Korea prepare for reunification

On Monday, Nefesh B’Nefesh hosted a four-person delegation from the South Korean Ministry of Unification, the government office which is preparing to handle the possible future unification of North and South Korea.

To be as prepared as possible for a possible unification of the two countries, The Ministry of Unification is seeking to learn about methods to effectively assist in the integration of immigrants by meeting with representatives from a variety of Aliyah organizations over the course of their visit to Israel, including Nefesh B’Nefesh. Members of the delegation include Head of Delegation, Ms. KIM Yoojin Director of the Policy-Planning Division; Mr. KUEM Sungho, Deputy Director and Lawyer of the Policy-Planning Division; Mr. KANG Heechan, Deputy Director of the Policy Coordination Division; and Ms. LEE Sangmi of the Policy-Planning Division.

“It is truly humbling to know that the dedication and hard work Nefesh B’Nefesh has put in to assisting Olim from North America and the UK has received recognition from the international community as a benchmark of success to strive towards when setting up a similar program for a vastly different population,” said Rabbi Yehoshua Fass, Co-Founder and Executive Director of Nefesh B’Nefefsh. “We hope that today’s meeting was informative and will assist with preparations towards the unification of North and South Korea. We wish the South Korean Ministry of Unification lots of success in this incredible venture and look forward to helping them with this transition as much as possible.”

“It was very impressive to see the emotional support and the customization of the service provided to the immigrants as well as the level of service that is provided by the organization,” said Ms. KIM Yoojin, Director of the Policy-Planning Division.