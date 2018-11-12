Home Front Command publishes new guidelines

The Home Front Command published new guidelines following the rocket attacks from the Gaza Strip Monday afternoon. In the area surrounding the Gaza Strip, residents are required to stay in protected areas.

In the southern Negev region and part of the Lachish communities, residents are required to stay close to protected areas and to enter protection according to the time available to them. Gatherings and gatherings in open spaces are prohibited.



"Residents of the cities of Netivot and Ofakim are required to stay in protected areas. The residents of Beer Sheva and Ashdod are required to stay close to protected areas and to enter protection according to the time available to them," the Home Front Command said in its guidelines.

"The authorities in the Gaza vicinity, southern Negev and part of the Lachish communities were instructed to open shelters. The instructions of the Home Front Command must be obeyed. We will update as necessary."

A 19-year-old man was seriously injured Monday as a result of a mortar shell strike near a community in the Sha'ar Hanegev Regional Council. The shell struck a bus, causing it to catch fire.

Over 100 rockets were fired within an hour at the communities surrounding the Gaza Strip and alarms were heard throughout the south. In response, IDF fighter jets began attacking targets along the Gaza Strip, and Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu is currently conducting security consultations in the Kirya with the defense minister, the chief of staff and senior members of the defense establishment and the IDF.

Seven wounded in Sderot: moderately wounded by shrapnel in the chest and two lightly wounded from falling in an Osem factory in the city. And four other lightly wounded. In addition, Soroka Medical Center evacuated two lightly injured soldiers: a woman soldier from the Nahal Oz outpost, and an anxiety victim from Netivot.