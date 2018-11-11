Hamas: Zionist special force infiltrated using civilian car

The Al-Qassam Brigades, the so-called “military wing” of Hamas, issued a special statement on Sunday night following the incident in the Gaza Strip in which six terrorists were eliminated by the IDF.

"A special force of the Zionist enemy infiltrated using a civilian car in the area of ​​the Shahid Ismail Abu Shanab mosque, 3 km east of Khan Younis. This force killed the commander of the Al-Qassam Brigades, Nur Barakeh,” said the statement.

"After they were exposed and our Mujahideen persecuted them and made contact with them, the enemy air force intervened and carried out attacks to cover the retreat of this force, and in the process some of our people were killed.”

"The incident continues and our forces continue to respond to this dangerous Zionist aggression," said Hamas’ statement.