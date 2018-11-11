Prime Minister Netanyahu reportedly tells senior justice official he'd be prepared to resign as PM - if only a replacement could be found.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu reportedly discussed his possible resignation with a former senior justice official, Channel 10 reported Sunday evening, saying that he’d be willing to step down “tomorrow” if he had a successor lined up.

According to the Channel 10 report, Netanyahu and the former justice department official were discussing the premiership, and touched on the maximum length of time a single Prime Minister ought to serve.

“I’d be ready to resign my position as Prime Minister tomorrow, except that there’s no one to leave the keys to,” Netanyahu reportedly said.

With more than 12 and a half years in office today, Netanyahu is set to become the longest-serving Prime Minister in Israel’s history if his current government remains in place until July 2019. Elections are not scheduled until November of 2019.

The former justice official confirmed the report, but said the conversation was not related to the police recommendations earlier this year that Netanyahu be indicted on corruption charges in connection with the Case 1000 and Case 2000 investigations.

The Likud party denied the report, saying in a statement that the words attributed to Netanyahu “were not spoken by the Prime Minister.”

“We recommend to everyone not to take action based on [the report].”

On Saturday, Netanyahu left Israel for France to attend the Paris Peace Forum, held on Sunday to mark the 100th anniversary of the armistice which ended the fighting in the First World War.