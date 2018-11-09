Report: Israel's economy minister invited to Bahrain

Economy Minister Eli Cohen invited to attend tech conference in Bahrain. Invite comes after Netanyahu, Regev, & Kara visit Arab countries.

Yedioth Ahronoth reports that Economy Minister Eli Cohen (Kulanu) was invited by the Arab nation of Bahrain to participate in its "Startup Nations Ministerial" conference.

Senior government officials from all over the world are expected to attend the conference to identify new policy tools that will boost technology initiatives between the two countries.

The invitation comes amid a diplomatic push by Israel in the mainly Sunni Gulf, which Israel sees as an ally against Shiite power Iran.

It follows visits by Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to Oman and Culture Minister Miri Regev's trip to Abu Dhabi earlier this month. Communications Minister Ayoub Kara also visited Dubai last week.

Neither Oman, Dubai, and the UAE has diplomatic ties with Israel.

Netanyahu has long sought a rapprochement with Arab states, citing in part concerns over their common enemy Iran. Jordan and Egypt are the only two Arab states to have full diplomatic relations with Israel.