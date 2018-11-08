Palestinian Arab killed in accident on Highway 60

A 30-year-old man was killed and 19 others were injured on Thursday morning in an accident involving five Palestinian Arab vehicles, including a transport vehicle and four private vehicles, on Highway 60 near the entrance to Shima.

Paramedics from both Magen David Adom and the Red Crescent provided medical care to the injured and evacuated them to hospitals.

Two people with serious injuries, including five who were moderately injured and four who suffered light injuries, were evacuated to the Soroka Hospital in Be'er Sheva. Eight other victims, including two with moderate injuries and six with light injuries, were evacuated by the Red Crescent to a hospital in Hevron.

Highway 60 has been closed to traffic at the Meitarim junction due to the accident.

On Sunday morning, seven Palestinian Arabs were killed and several others were seriously injured when a minibus and a truck collided on Highway 90, near Petza’el in the Jordan Valley.

The truck driver suspected of causing the fatal accident was arrested by the police.