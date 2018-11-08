Watch: Trump asks Pence to be his running mate again

In impromptu exchange at White House press conference, Trump asks VP Pence to be his running mate in 2020.

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday asked Vice President Pence to be his running mate in 2020 in an impromptu exchange during a press conference in the White House.

"Well I haven’t asked him, but I hope so," Trump said when asked by a reporter if he would be willing to lock in Pence as his running mate for 2020.

"Where are you?" Trump asked as he looked around the East Room. Pence, who was sitting to Trump's left, waved.

"Mike, will you be my running mate? Stand up, Mike, please. Raise your right hand. No, I’m only kidding," he continued.

Pence then nodded his head in affirmation as some White House staff in the room applauded.

"Will you? Thank you. OK, good," Trump said. "The answer is 'yes.'"

Pence, whom Trump named as his running mate in July of 2016 before the elections that November, is a staunch ally of Israel and has repeatedly reiterated the US support for the Jewish state.

In January, Pence visited Israel and gave a speech in the Knesset.