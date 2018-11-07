2 Israelis lightly wounded in Binyamin shooting attack

Terrorists open fire on bus near Focus checkpoint in Beit El area. Driver and another passenger wounded. IDF searching area.

Two Israelis were lightly wounded in a shooting attack on Wednesday evening between the Focus checkpoint and the community of Givat Asaf in the Binyamin region of Samaria.

The attack occurred when terrorists opened fire at a bus that was making its way from Beit El to Jerusalem. The driver and one of the passengers were lightly wounded by shrapnel.

Magen David Adom paramedics provided medical care to the victims and evacuated them to the Hadassah Mount Scopus Hospital in Jerusalem.

IDF and Border Police forces arrived at the scene and are searching for the terrorists, who fled the scene.

Magen David Adom paramedic Shalom Galil recalled, "When I arrived at the scene, I saw a passenger bus standing there with its window shattered. A 35-year-old man who sat in the front seat and a 30-year-old bus driver, who were fully conscious, suffered very minor injuries from glass shrapnel."

"We gave them first aid treatment and evacuated them for further tests at the hospital. It's a great miracle that the incident ended this time with minor injuries," added Galil.